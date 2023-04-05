Friends of Chamber Music presents Harmonia Stellarum Houston in a concert at 5 p.m. April 22 at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan). Concert features Claudio Monteverdi's Madrigals of War and Love. Admission is free.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Diaper drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Catholic Charities of Central Texas, 1410 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Mail or drop off diapers at Bryan location.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Free.

Lecture, 6:30 p.m., Lick Creek Park Visitor Center, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas invites Cheryl Lewis to discuss "Invasive Plants-Silent Killers."

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Draggieland, 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $34-$55 at boxoffice.tamu.edu/online/mapSelect.asp.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Hop!" 6 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

David Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The University Art Galleries’ exhibition catalogue is available at TX.AG/PVFA23Catalogue.