The Show Em' Off for MLK Car & Bike Show runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Lincoln Recreation Center (1000 Eleanor St. in College Station). The show is free, but participation is $6 per car. Reservations required by 10 a.m. May 6. For more information, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979-764-3779.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

The Wall That Heals Aggieland, 12:01 a.m., Veterans Parkway in College Station. Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Through Sunday.

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Viz-a-GoGo, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Rudder Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Gaming and virtual reality projects available to play from 2-7 p.m. Students' animation films showcase at 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre.

Live Art Student Showcase, 1 p.m., Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

B/CS Chamber of Commerce Watercooler 5K Fun Run, 4 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Registration: $25 at business.bcschamber.org/events/details/watercooler-5k-2023-3269

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Ladies at the Alamo," 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

"Rhinoceros," 7 p.m., Texas A&M College of Liberal Arts and Humanities Building, 349 Spence St. in College Station. Admission: $5.

Dave Skinner, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

Perpetual Motion, 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $12 adults, $6 students at MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

Tanner Usrey, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Queen's Film Society, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through Saturday, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.