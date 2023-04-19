"A Grand Night for Singing" featuring the Brazos Valley Chorale and the Texas A&M Century Singers and Women's Chorus will be held at 4 p.m. May 7 at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan). Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students (under 6 free), available at bvchorale.org/concerts or at the door.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Free shredding event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Frost Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 115 in Bryan). Guests are welcome to bring up to 10 containers with any paper products to be shredded.

Jenny Slate, 5-9 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $10 students and $15 for non-students.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Americana Showcase, 7:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Rhinoceros," 7 p.m., Blinn College Student Center Theatre, 2423 Blinn Blvd. in Bryan. Admission: $5.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.