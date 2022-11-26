Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 27

Get into the holiday spirit the annual Holidays in the Rotunda celebration at the Bush Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Free event takes place in front of the museum’s Christmas tree in the rotunda. Live holiday entertainment, along with ornament making in Santa’s workshop, and Santa Claus himself, will be there. There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities and author Sharon Thayer will sign free copies of her book, “The Story of Santa’s Beard,” while supplies last. Call (979) 691-4014 or email reservations.bush@nara.gov.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Through Sunday. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.

Santa’s Wonderland, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

ENTERTAINMENT

David J. Skinner, 11:30 a.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Kyle Mathis, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Andrew Vorse, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.