Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 20

The Brazos Valley Chorale's annual holiday concert, "O, Holy Night," will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan). Tickets are $20 for adults; $5 for students; under 6 is free) and are available at bvchorale.org or may be purchased at the door.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Santa's Paws and Claws, 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Santa's Wonderland, 18898 Texas 6 Frontage Rd. in College Station. Aggieland Humane Society is sponsoring first-time event to have photos of your pets. Register your pet at facebook.com/AggielandHumane or facebook.com/SantaWonderland.
Craft sale, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2200 Southwood Dr. in College Station. Handmade Guatemalan crafts.
Rodeo, 9 a.m. Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan. Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 27. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.
Cars and coffee, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Green at Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station. Vintage and exotic cars from the Texas A&M Sports Club.
Turkey giveaway, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Reserve at Cottonwood Creek, 501 W. 31st St. in Bryan.
Jingle Bell Market, noon-4 p.m., Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Pkwy. in College Station. One-day sale.
Trivia, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Rd. 318 in Navasota.
Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.