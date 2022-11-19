 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 20

  • 0

The Brazos Valley Chorale's annual holiday concert, "O, Holy Night," will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan). Tickets are $20 for adults; $5 for students; under 6 is free) and are available at bvchorale.org or may be purchased at the door.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Santa's Paws and Claws, 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Santa's Wonderland, 18898 Texas 6 Frontage Rd. in College Station. Aggieland Humane Society is sponsoring first-time event to have photos of your pets. Register your pet at facebook.com/AggielandHumane or facebook.com/SantaWonderland.

Craft sale, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2200 Southwood Dr. in College Station. Handmade Guatemalan crafts.

People are also reading…

Rodeo, 9 a.m. Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan. Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX. 

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 27. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.

Cars and coffee, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Green at Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station. Vintage and exotic cars from the Texas A&M Sports Club. 

Turkey giveaway, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Reserve at Cottonwood Creek, 501 W. 31st St. in Bryan. 

Jingle Bell Market, noon-4 p.m., Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Pkwy. in College Station. One-day sale.

Trivia, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Rd. 318 in Navasota.

Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 11:30 a.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Dallas Burrow with Tylor and the Train Robbers, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert