"Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis" comes to Hasskarl Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Recreate the 1971 album that took King to the pinnacle of success as Grammy’s Best Female Vocalist and won Best Record, Song of the Year and Album of The Year. Tickets: $65-$85 available at thebarnhillcenter.com/events or 979-337-7240.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

BCS Parade of Homes, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Tickets: $10 available at bcsparadeofhomes.org. Information: 979-696-0272.

Cinco de Mayo Block Party, 2-10 p.m., Casa Rodriguez, 300 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Ladies at the Alamo," 2 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 2 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

Kyle Mathis, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Blinn College Wind Symphony, 5 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station. P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.