For those looking to find a local Memorial Day ceremony, the American Legion, Earl Graham post 159 (101 Waco St. in Bryan) will honor veterans at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 with its Honor Guard performing a 21-gun salute and patriotic music being performed by the Brazos Valley Community Band. Guest speaker Lt. Gen. John B. Sylvester is a 36-year combat veteran served in every national conflict from 1968 until his 2004 retirement. The ceremony will conclude with light snacks and refreshments.
SUNDAY
ENTERTAINMENT
Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.
EXHIBITS
We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station. P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.
Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.
Monday night trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.