For those looking to find a local Memorial Day ceremony, the American Legion, Earl Graham post 159 (101 Waco St. in Bryan) will honor veterans at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29 with its Honor Guard performing a 21-gun salute and patriotic music being performed by the Brazos Valley Community Band. Guest speaker Lt. Gen. John B. Sylvester is a 36-year combat veteran served in every national conflict from 1968 until his 2004 retirement. The ceremony will conclude with light snacks and refreshments.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.