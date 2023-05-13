Superstar country music band Midland is headlining the Troubadour Festival at Aggie Park at Texas A&M on Saturday, May 20, an all-day Texas BBQ and music experience. Shane Smith & The Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius and Treaty Oak Revival will perform on the main stage. Meanwhile, 34 of the best and most celebrated barbecue joints in Texas will sample their smoked meats. Tickets: $50-125 available at troubadourfestival.com.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Mother's Day Brunch at the George, 10 a.m., The George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station. $65 adults, $30 children. Reservations at tvanorne@valenciagroup.com.

St. Joseph's Catholic Church annual Parish Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Mariachi Sanchez at Casa Rodriguez: Mother's Day, noon-2 p.m., 300 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 2 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

Harmonia Carta, 2 p.m., Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Maureen Broy Papovich, 5 p.m., Concerts on Carter Creek, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan.

Identity Crisis Tour, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Faculty Biennial, through today at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open noon-6 p.m. today.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station. P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Comedy show, 9 p.m., The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.