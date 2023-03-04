Professor Bruce Hoffman, an American political analyst specializing in the study of terrorism and counterterrorism, insurgency and counter-insurgency, gives a lecture on "Terrorism in the Age of Great Power Competition" at 5:30 p.m. April 3 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University. Information: bushschoolscowcroft@tamu.edu.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association Home & Garden Expo, TBD, Legends Event Center, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan.

Pickleball tournament, TBD, Bee Creek Park, 2318 Greenhaven Drive. Presented by A&M Garden Club. Call 281-786-7970.

Stock Horse of Texas show, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

AggieCon 52, 11 a.m., Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Oldest and largest student-run fan convention in the world. Tickets: $20

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 2 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"A Girl's Weekend," 2 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

Mark McGowan, 2 p.m., St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2017 26th St. in Bryan.

Kyle Mathis, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Brazos Valley Chorale, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.