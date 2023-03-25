School of Rock Bryan/College Station is bringing together 12 schools from across Texas to put on the second annual Lone Star Super Fest featuring the best of what School of Rock Texas has to offer, hosted by three rock 'n roll landmarks. The all-day, three-venue event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Stafford, The 101 and Ice House on Main. A portion of the proceeds from this year's festival will benefit Scotty's House. Tickets: $10 at prekindle.com/event/64948-2nd-annual-lone-star-super-fest-bryan.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Living History Weekend, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19123 Texas 6 in College Station. Tickets: One day, adults, $25, children (5-17), $10, under 5 free. Information: americangimuseum.org/event/living-history-weekend-2023.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Yankee Tavern," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: adults, $25 and children and students, $15 available at 979-830

Kenny Karr, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: adults, $55, students and children, $10 available at 979-845-1234 or at msc.tamu.edu.

"A Bug's Life," 6 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station.

John Wick and Friends, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Angela Stent, 12:20 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Will discuss her book, "Putin's World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest" via Zoom.

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.