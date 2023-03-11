Tickets are still available for the OPAS production of "Anastasia" at Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) at 7:30 p.m. March 28-29. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Tickets: $29-$102 at opastickets.org or 979-845-1234.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Reptile Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $10; children ages 5-12, $5; 4 and under free.

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Element Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Legislative Day in Austin, TBD, TZUUJM's Legislative Action Day. Carpool available at dre@brazos-uu.org.

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, through Friday, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.