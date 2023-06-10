A Juneteenth parade, hosted by the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and will run from Kemp-Carver Elementary School to Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. A celebration follows from noon-3 p.m. at the park. Blues Fest, featuring Eugene, Eugene and Hard 2 Fine, will run from 6-10 p.m. at Main Street and 21st Street in Downtown Bryan. Free.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Dinosaur Adventure, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: $25 for 13 and over and $35 for ages 2-12 available at clickntix.com/e/dinosaur-adventure-bryan-2023.

85th annual Wellborn Homecoming, 11:30 a.m., Wellborn Community Center, 6787 Victoria Ave. in College Station. BBQ lunch $12.

Mason Moon, noon, Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Brazos Valley Roller Derby Summer Bootcamp, 1:30-3:30 p.m., VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"The SpongeBob Musical," 2 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: Tickets: $22.50 adults, $17 seniors/students, $12 children 12 and under.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 2 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

"Godspell," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Andrew Vorse, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp Session 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Bush Birthday Tribute, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Guests are encouraged to wear crazy socks and pearls to honor the Bushes. Free.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.