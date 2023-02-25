The annual family friendly Lick Creek Park in the Dark takes place from 6 p.m. Friday, March 31 to 7 a.m. the next day at Gary Halter Nature Center (13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station). Campers must bring a tent, supplies, snacks, drinks, flashlights, tent lanterns, sleeping bags, insect repellant and folding chairs. Registration ends March 29; limited spots available. Cost: $8 per person. Children must be accompanied by an adult and pets aren’t allowed. Information: Nature Center at 979-764-6216 or parks@cstx.gov.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan (banquet afterward).

Spring wedding show, noon-4 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Try Hockey for free, 12:45-1:45 p.m., Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Dr. E. in College Station.

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

"The Mousetrap," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 2 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"A Girl's Weekend," 2 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

"The Wiz," 6 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 105 Colgate Drive in College Station. Movies in the Park series.

John Wick, 7 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.