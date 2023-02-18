The Blinn College District Music Program presents "Little Red Riding Hood," a children's story that comes alive at the hands of Blinn College's Opera Outreach Program on Friday, March 10 at the Finke Recital Hall-Schmidt Building (800 College Ave. on the Brenham campus). Showtimes are 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets: free and available at blinn.edu/boxoffice or 979-830-4024.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX Rodeo, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave., Navasota.

"Sleuth," 2 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

Plass Music Series, 2 p.m., Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan. Soprano Caitlin Aloia and pianist Evan Himes perform.

"The Mousetrap," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 2 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

"A Girl's Weekend," 2 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

"Vinegar Tom," 2 p.m., O'Donnell Auditorium, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5-10 at 979-830-4024.

Steve Trevino, 7 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.