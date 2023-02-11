"Yankee Tavern" comes to the Unity Theatre (300 Church St. in Brenham) from March 23-April 2. A stranger walks into the tavern and a young couple suddenly finds themselves caught up in a mind-bending conspiracy that sprang up in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The play is about the agony of uncertainty and why we sometimes look so hard for reasons not to believe what’s plainly in front of our eyes. Tickets: $25 adults, $15 students available March 13 at 979-830-8358.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Xtreme Team Roping, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Puppy Bowl, TBD, Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Super Bowl party, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Super Bowl party, 1 p.m., Shiner Park at Northgate, 217 University Drive in College Station.

Super Bowl party, 4 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m. every Sunday through April 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

Romantic Cellar Tour, 6:30 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"The Mousetrap," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.