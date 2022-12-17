Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 18

Do you enjoy traditional country music along the lines of Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Hank Williams. George Jones and Merle Haggard? Throw in some Gospel tunes and you have the Malpass Brothers, who will perform at The Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Tickets are $50-$65 and can be ordered at thebarnhillcenter.com or by calling 979-337-7240.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Holiday Artisan Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Goat yoga, 1-3 p.m., Tavo Coffee, 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Admission: $25. 979-488-9291

Children's Holiday Party, 2-4 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Public Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Road in College Station.

Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oa

St. Cecilia's Christmas Cantare, 7 p.m., Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

David J. Skinner, 11:30 a.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Coney Island Christmas," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. tickets@unitybrenham.org

"Who's Holiday," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Adrienne Dobson stars in one-woman comedy. Tickets: theatrecompany.c

Element Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.