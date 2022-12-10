Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 11

Combine World War II history with a ghost story at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hearne (12424 Camp Hearne Road, northwest of Hearne), and hear the tale of Hugo Krauss, a German interned at a prisoner-of-war camp in Texas in 1943. Krauss was brutally beaten by fellow Nazi prisoners and died six days later at a Temple hospital. Visitors can learn more during the annual Ghost Walk. Free.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project Experience, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan. The Southern Classic Beef, Lamb, Goat and Swine Clinic and Prospect Show is designed to provide an educational opportunity for 4-H and FFA families needing experience in the show ring.

AIA Brazos Gingerbread Build-off, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 175 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.

Santa's Wonderland, 3-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Holiday Pops concert, 5-7 p.m., Christ Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's annual concert. Tickets: $40 adults/$20 children.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Free shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Titanic The Musical," 2 p.m., The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 11. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"A Christmas Story," 2 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

"The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays," 2 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Elf" (the movie), 2 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Ralph Barbosa, 6:30 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Presented by Rogue Comedy.

EXHIBITS