Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 11

Combine World War II history with a ghost story at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Camp Hearne (12424 Camp Hearne Road, northwest of Hearne), and hear the tale of Hugo Krauss, a German interned at a prisoner-of-war camp in Texas in 1943. Krauss was brutally beaten by fellow Nazi prisoners and died six days later at a Temple hospital. Visitors can learn more during the annual Ghost Walk. Free.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project Experience, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan. The Southern Classic Beef, Lamb, Goat and Swine Clinic and Prospect Show is designed to provide an educational opportunity for 4-H and FFA families needing experience in the show ring.
AIA Brazos Gingerbread Build-off, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 175 Century Square Dr. in College Station.
Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.
Santa's Wonderland, 3-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.
Holiday Pops concert, 5-7 p.m., Christ Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's annual concert. Tickets: $40 adults/$20 children.
Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Free shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot.
ENTERTAINMENT
"Titanic The Musical," 2 p.m., The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 11. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets
"A Christmas Story," 2 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.
"The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays," 2 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota.
"Elf" (the movie), 2 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Ralph Barbosa, 6:30 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Presented by Rogue Comedy.
EXHIBITS
Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.
Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.
Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.
Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.