Guns n' Roses fans who can't wait until the actual band comes to Texas next fall can watch a cover band of the group, Guns 4 Roses, at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater (1015 Colgate Drive in College Station). SA Lights, a Journey tribute band, opens the free Starlight Music Series at 7. Free parking is available at nearby Post Oak Mall.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Easter in the Park, 7 a.m., Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. Sunrise service, complimentary breakfast, Easter egg hunt. Free.

Easter sunrise service, 8 a.m., Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station.

Easter brunch and egg hunt, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Oklahoma!" 2 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Lecture, 5:30 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Celeste Carruthers discusses Community Colleges: Can they be all things to all students?

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Brazos Valley Community Band spring concert, 7:30 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Music selections include marches, movie themes and a flute choir playing "Under the Sea." Free.