May is graduation month and Texas A&M University will be holding ceremonies May 11-13. Commissioning for the Corps of Cadets is at 2 p.m. May 12 before the issuing of degrees at Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station).

SUNDAY

EVENTS

The Wall That Heals Aggieland, until 2 p.m., Veterans Parkway in College Station. Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

BCS Spring Parade of Homes, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $10 adults. Information: 979-696-0272.

Dia Del Nino, noon-6 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Book sale, 1-3 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Day of the Child Bilingual Storytime, 2-3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in College Station.

Free spring carnival, 2-5 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Ladies at the Alamo," 2 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 2 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

"Deep in the Heart," 2-5 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Jay Kleberg leads a discussion after the film. Tickets available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/deepintheheartscreening.

Texas A&M wind symphony spring concert, 2 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Kenny Karr, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Texas A&M bands spring concert, 5:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Movies in the Park, 6 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. "The Little Rascals."

John Wick, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Football trivia, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station. With former Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station. P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.