If you reveled in the Houston Astros winning the World Series last fall, now is your chance to have your picture taken with the Major League Baseball Championship Trophy. As part of a 100-stop tour throughout Texas and surrounding areas, the trophy will be at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum from noon-4 p.m. May 5. Viewing will be free for all visitors.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Cornhole tournament, noon, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"King Lear," 2 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

The Texas Tenors presented by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: Adults, $65 and students and children, $20.

Andrew Vorse, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Comedy, 9 p.m., The Corner Bat & Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. through Monday, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Monday night trivia, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.