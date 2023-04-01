The three-time Emmy Award-winning Texas Tenors — Marcus Collins, JC Fisher and John Hagen — will perform a unique blend of classical, Broadway and patriotic pop music with breathtaking vocals and a touch of cowboy charm at 5 p.m. April 15 at Rudder Complex (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station), ending the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's season. Tickets: $65 for adults, $20 for students and children, available at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Whole Hog Breakdown and Meal, 3:30 p.m., Ronin Farm, 363 Creekside Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

GriefShare seminar, 4-5:45 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Support group for people experiencing loss. Information: contact Rhonda Raphael at 979-693-4403 or rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Oklahoma!" 2 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

"Yankee Tavern," 2 p.m., Unity Theater, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: 979-830-8358 or email Tickets@UnityBrenham.org.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through Sunday. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Texas A&M Education Career Fair, 9-11:30 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Bruce Hoffman, 5:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Discussing "Terrorism in the Age of Great Power Competition."

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.