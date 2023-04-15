The Bush Library and Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary between 5-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Free activities include musical entertainment from the Texas A&M Women's Chorus, Aggieland Mariachi and the Singing Cadets and culminate in a spectacular fireworks display. Bring lawn chairs and coolers. Inside the museum, free cake and Pepsi products will be provided. Parking is free in the Fan Field lot on Research Parkway as is admission to the Library and Museum.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Oklahoma!" 2 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Jervis Campbell and Thomas Austin, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY

EVENTS

"Remember My Soul," 6 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets: $14.

Czech language class, 7-8:30 p.m. every Monday through April 24, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35 per semester. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1712 Southwest Parkway in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 7 p.m., P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.