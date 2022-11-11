Calendar for Saturday, Nov. 12

“A Coney Island Christmas” comes to the Unity Theatre in Brenham starting Dec. 1 and runs Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 18. The play tells the story of a Jewish great-grandmother’s childhood when she was cast as Jesus, to the horror of her parents, in her school’s Christmas pageant. Tickets go on sale Nov. 21 and are $28 for adults and $15 for students to purchase, call 979-830-8358 or visit tickets.unitybrenham.org.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Ranch Sorting of America, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. 2022 World Finals.

Torchlighter’s Challenge, 7 a.m., 550 Fraternity Row in College Station. Half marathon, 10-kilometer and 5K runs, kids 1K fun run. Tickets: $50 for 21K, 10K and 5K runs $25 for 10 and under run. torchlighterschallenge.com.

Second Saturday Run Club, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Worldfest, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., on Main Street between William J. Bryan Pkwy and 23rd Street in Downtown Bryan. Festival includes culture displays, storytelling, international candy shop, performances, arts and crafts and international cuisine.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 27. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.

Book sale, 10 a.m.-noon, Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Free.

History in Motion, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Ride in a WWII tank or half-track. Tickets: Adults, $15 kids under 5, $10. americangimuseum.org/event/history-in-motion-2022.

Open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bonham Park, 3057 Montana Rd. in Bryan. Bryan/College Station Model Railroad Society hosting annual event. Information: David Martin at 979-229-0344 or Todd Farris at 979-777-2538.

Reds, Wheats and Blues Festival, 2-6 p.m., 200 E. McAlpine in Navasota.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Santa’s Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Senior dance, 6 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brazos County Crime Stoppers Fundraising Gala, 6-11 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan.

Lil’ & Elite Wrangler Barn Dance, Expo Center, 5 p.m., 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

Natalie Grant and Bernie Herms, 7 p.m., Skybreak Church, 4100 Harvey Rd. in College Station.

RELIC, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan. With guests Hunter Cox & LLVRS.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.