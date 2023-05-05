Celebrate Mother's Day early at the Lincoln Recreation Center (1000 Eleanor St. in College Station) from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Activities include a light lunch, entertainment and door prizes. Free. Information: 979-764-3779.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Rio Brazos Audubon Society's Birding 101 Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m., Lick Creek Park Visitor Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

First Saturday At Fair, 10-11 a.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland Egg & Brew Fest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Texas Grill Supply, 1802 Welsh Ave. in College Station.

BCS Parade of Homes, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets: $10 available at bcsparadeofhomes.org. Information: 979-696-0272.

Wine & Roses Festival, 11 a.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

Young Entrepreneurs Fair, noon-3 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Free 3D printing course, 2-4 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in College Station.

Moonlight Dance Showcase, 6-8 p.m., The Stage at Pure Energy Dance Productions, 1865 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Tickets: $10. Information: 503-757-1709.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Ladies at the Alamo," 2 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5.

Red Watterson, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

Kitsch with LVVRS and Hold on Hollywood, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Chingo Bling & Jesse Peyton Comedy Show, 7 p.m., College Station Stampede, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Blinn College Percussion Ensemble and Steel Drum Band, 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

Brad Stivers, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

The 22's Band, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Doug Boggs, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.