The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station) is hosting an exhibit: "Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art" through Sept. 4. Visitors can view works of art by combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service from Vietnam until the present day. Displayed in the Fidelity Gallery from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Gardening Class with Farmer Lilly, 9-11 a.m., Ronin Farm, 363 Creekside Drive in Bryan. Tickets: $40 adults and $25 children. 979-704-3294.

Brazos Valley Arts Council Pop-Up Gallery, 9 a.m.-noon, Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Greater Houston Quarter Horse Association Open, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Superheroes & Sidekicks, 4 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Keenan Houchins, 3 p.m., Thresholds Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318 at Texas 6, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Gunhild Carling, 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center at historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $75-$95 available at the barnhillcenter.com/events or 979-337-7240.

Starlight Music Series, 7 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. The Nomads at 7 p.m., followed by Lone Star Skynyrd at 9. Free.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Texas T-Birds, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Bill Bertrand Band, 7:30 p.m., Sons of Hermann, 1104 W. William Joel Bryan Pkwy. in Bryan.

Rahim Quazi, 8 p.m., The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Alex Aguilar, 10 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.