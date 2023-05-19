In honor of Juneteenth, there will be a 2.2-mile legacy walk from the Lincoln Recreation Center to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at 9 a.m. Friday, June 16. Afterward, the Bush Library's Education Department hosts a Freedom’s Legacy Storytelling. Admission is free for both events.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Wellfest, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. Fitness classes, running, kickboxing, dance cardio, cycling. Admission: $30.

In the Dirt with Master Gardeners: Plant Pollinators, 10 a.m.-noon, The Gardens at Texas A&M, 600 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Free.

Funky Junque Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Admission: $5.

Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle, 6 p.m., The Station on 29th, 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Dog-friendly meet and greet.

Monster Movie Mockery with Matt Donovan and JT Habersaat, 8:30-11:30 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Troubadour Festival: A Texas BBQ & Music Experience, noon, Aggie Park on Texas A&M campus. Barbecue and music experience featuring 34 Texas vendors and some of the biggest names in country music, headlined by Midland. troubadourfestival.com.

"TTC Miscast Volume I," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $22 adults, $17 students/seniors, $12 children available at theatrecompany.com or 979-574-3709.

Mike Gallo, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Brandon McDermott, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Bad 455's, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Alec Barker, 8 p.m., The Revelry at Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 8 p.m., The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

HipShot, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.