The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan) has a free exhibit opening of "Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks" at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19. Texas A&M University professor Mary Wicksten will give a presentation, followed by a reception and gallery viewing. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 28. The museum is open to visitors 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission fees: adults $5, seniors/students/children $4 and children 3 and under are free.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Second Saturdays Lake Walk Run Club, 8 a.m., 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Bird Day, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Celebrate International Migratory Bird Day with a walk through Lick Creek Park.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Lend Me a Tenor," 2 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

American Aquarium, 5:30 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station.

T. Graham Brown, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $50-$65 at thebarnhillcenter.com/events or 979-337-7240.

Ram Herrera, 7 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Starlight Music Series. Free admission and free parking at Post Oak Mall.

Cash Byers and Orion Burroughs, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Jack Nelson, 8 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Tony Booth, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Sykotic Tendencies, Pathos & Logos and Carnage Guisada, 9 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Justin Hewitt Band, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Faculty Biennial, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.