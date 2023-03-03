Award-winning political scientist and former college professor Carol Swain will give a free lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Gates Ballroom at Texas A&M University's Memorial Student Center (275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Swain has authored or edited nine books, was the Vice Chair of President Trump’s The President’s Advisory 1776 Commission and frequently speaks on the impact of diversity agenda on campus and culture. Free tickets available at tamuyaf.org/event-details/carol-swain.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association Home & Garden Expo, TBD, Legends Event Center, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan.

Stock Horse of Texas show, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Birding 101, 8:30 a.m., Lick Creek Park Visitor Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Rio Brazos Audubon Society's monthly bird walk.

Bargain Blitz, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission: Adults, $1; children free.

Proud of My Culture 22nd annual childhood seminar, 8:30 a.m., 1101 Williams St. in College Station. Parents, free; educators, $50.

Kolache baking class, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cost: $35. Information: Stan Vitha at 979-587-1777 or bohemian2012@aol.com.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave., in Navasota.

AggieCon 52, 11 a.m., Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Oldest and largest student-run fan convention in the world. Tickets: $20

ENTERTAINMENT

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"A Girl's Weekend," 2 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

Keenan Houchins, 3 p.m., Estuary Park, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Jeff Woolsey, TBD, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Oliver Penn, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Chandler and the Bings, 7 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.