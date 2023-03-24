Easter Sunday is April 9 and an Easter in the Park sunrise service will be held from 7-9 a.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station (1000 Krenek Tap), sponsored by neighboring Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (1007 Krenek Tap Road). The service is followed by complimentary breakfast in the Central Park Pavilion and an Easter egg hunt for small children. Information: EasterinthePark.com or beautiful-savior.net or 979-693-4514.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 21st and N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Gardening class with farmer Lilli Cross, 9-11 a.m., Ronin Farm & Restaurant, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Spring native plant sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Gary Halter Nature Center at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Living History Weekend, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19123 Texas 6 in College Station. Tickets: One day, adults, $25, children (5-17), $10, under 5 free. Two-day, adults, $40, children, $17.50. Information: americangimuseum.org/event/living-history-weekend-2023/

Free Sports Vision Seminar, 10-11 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Public Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S. in College Station.

Monarch March, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Wildflower Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Boonville Heritage Park, 2421 Boonville Road in Bryan.

Workshop: Abstract Journey 2 with Sue Bishop, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tickets: $120 for VAS members, $140 for non-members. visualartsociety.org.

Crawfish boil, 1-8 p.m., KinderHill Brew Lab, 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

Brazos Valley Roller Derby Mud Bug Olympics and Crawfish Boil, 3-8 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $25 per team member.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mike Gallo, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Casting Crowns, 7 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station.

Peking Acrobats, 7 p.m., O'Donnell PAC, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $35.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ty Laramore, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court in College Station.

"Yankee Tavern," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: adults, $25 and children and students, $15 available at 979-830

The Lowdown Drifters, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Joe Buck Yourself, Man is Myth and J Goodin, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

Chris Helms, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speak Easy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.