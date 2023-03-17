Kelly Greenhill, a professor from Tufts University and MIT, will offer a detailed exploration of the strategic creation and manipulation of cross-border population movements in pursuit of political, economic and/or military objectives, which she discussed in her book "Weapons of Mass Migration," at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station).

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 21st and N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Still Creek Stampede PRCA Rodeo, 6-9 p.m., 5827 Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Admission: Adults, $20; children, $15.

ENTERTAINMENT

Greg Day, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

The Celtic Angels, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Terry Burger, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Lee Cross comedy show, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Cash Byers, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Hangover Fest, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Wellborn Road, TenFour, Inch of Dark and Rhizomata performing.

Texas TNT, 8 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Don Stalling & The Divided, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Colton French, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speak Easy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.