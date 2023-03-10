Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" has been around since its debut on Broadway in 1943 and the current production comes to The Theatre Company (3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan) between March 31-April 16. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets: Adults, $22.50; seniors/students, $17; children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 21st and N. Main St. in Bryan.

Second Saturdays Lake Walk Run Club, 8 a.m., 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave., in Navasota.

March Madness Team Roping, 10 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Reptile Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $10; children ages 5-12, $5; 4 and under free.

12th annual Texas Ranger Day, noon-5 p.m., Burton Heritage Society, 507 N. Railroad St. in Burton.

National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, 5 p.m., Brazos County Expo Center, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Texas A&M competing.

Mardi Gras & Murder-Murder Mystery Dinner, 7 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Red Watterson, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Elijah Zamora, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Black Tooth Grin with Postmortem, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Jenni Dale Lord, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Michael Lee, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Torin Franklin, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speak Easy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

The Estate Sale, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.