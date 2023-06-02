The first session of the Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp runs from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. from June 12-16 at Millican Reserve (19851 F.M. 2154). The camp is for children 7-10 years old. Camp sessions will involve wildlife education, exploring the great outdoors, canoeing, fishing and camp games songs. Cost: $295, available at millicanreserve.com/calendar/?_sft_event_tickets=camp-millican. Other sessions are June 19–23 and July 10–14.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Birding 101, 8:30 a.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

The Gardens Summer Celebration, 9-11:30 a.m., The Gardens At Texas A&M, 556 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.

First Saturday Art Fair, 10-11 a.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan.

Remembering D-Day Living History Event, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Camp Hearne Historic Site, 12424 Camp Hearne Road in Hearne. Free.

Vintage Doll Tea Party, 4-5 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets: $25.

Cinderella Tea Party, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets: $25.

Summer-Ween, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Tickets: members $7, non-members $10, additional participant $5.

Into the Fire pro wrestling presented by Lions Pride Sports, 7:30 p.m., 5809 E. Texas 21 in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"The SpongeBob Musical," 2 and 7 p.m. (Sunday at 2 p.m.), Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: Tickets: $22.50 adults, $17 seniors/students, $12 children 12 and under

Leslie Lugo Band at Eats & Beats, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.

Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.