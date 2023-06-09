The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station) continues its Summer Film Series with "The Game Plan," starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, at 7 p.m. June 23 by the library's pond. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. Snacks will be provided. Free.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Family Fish, 7-11 a.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Free. Fishing licenses not required.

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Second Saturdays Lake Walk Run Club, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Millican Camp: Young Rangers Session 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. Ages 11-14. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Dinosaur Adventure, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: $25 for 13 and over and $35 for ages 2-12.

Coffee and Classics Book Club, 9:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Public Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S. in College Station. Discussing "Heidi" by Johanna Spryi.

Festa Italiana Food and Heritage Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 220 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.

Saturday Play Day: Needle Felted Miniatures, 1 p.m., 2116 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Admission: $7.50.

ENTERTAINMENT

"The SpongeBob Musical," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: Tickets: $22.50 adults, $17 seniors/students, $12 children 12 and under.

"Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook with Suzanne O'Davis," 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $65-$85 available at thebarnhillcenter.com/events or 979-337-7240.

Starlight Music Series, 7 p.m., Wolf Creek Pen Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. 7 p.m., Brazos Valley Jazz Society, 7:40 p.m., Bayou City Funk, 9 p.m., Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers. Free.

Jerry Almarez, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Elijah and JoJo, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Godspell," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

The Other Band, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Chris Helms, 8 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

William Ward & Co-Conspirators, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.