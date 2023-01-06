Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 7

Take your pick as to which act to see at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium from Feb. 28-March 19. Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean, New Kids on the Block, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan are among the performers during the three-week show. Tickets go on sale Jan. 12 in two waves at 10 a.m. (for concerts from Feb. 28-March 9) and 2 p.m. (March 10-19) at rodeohouston.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Birding 101, 8:30 a.m., Lick Creek Park Visitor Center in College Station. Rio Brazos Audubon Society's monthly bird walk. Loaner binoculars available.

Bryan Six Bullets Gun Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

First Saturday Art Fair, 10-4 p.m., DeGallery Square, 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan. Live jazz music, food truck.

ENTERTAINMENT

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Learn to Swim and Layne Unchained, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theatre, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Cade Holliday, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Cash Byers, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.