Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 28

Midori, one of the most outstanding violinists of our time, will close out the 40th anniversary tour of her professional career with a solo concert — the only one in Texas — sponsored by the Friends of Chamber Music at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Tickets are sold out for the show but call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 to check on extras.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Food pantry, 8 a.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. Brazos Mobile Food Pantry volunteers needed. brazos-uu.org

Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Sixth annual Tattoo Expo, 1-11 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. $20 at the door ($15 before 5 p.m.)

Brazos Valley Roller Derby, 6:30 p.m., Silver Wings Ballroom, 4100 Texas 105 in Brenham. Doubleheader vs. Dallas Derby Devils and Houston United. $20 at the door.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Mamma Mia, the Musical," 2 and 7 p.m., A&M Consolidated Tiger Theater, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S. in College Station. $15 adults/$10 students.

Greg Day, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Trenton Fletcher, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Rise Against the Machine and Lost in Hollywood, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.