Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 21

A&M Consolidated Fine Arts will present "Mamma Mia, The Musical" for four performances Jan. 26-28 (including a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee) at the AMCHS Auditorium (1801 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in College Station). "Mamma Mia" is the story of Sophie, who is planning her wedding and invites three men suspected to be her father. Filled with the legendary music of ABBA. Tickets: $10 for students; $15 for adults at consolfinearts.ludus.com or at the door if seating is available.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Winterblitz 2023, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station.

Dance and auction, 7 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Brazos County Go Texan fundraiser for scholarships and endowments. Tickets: $10 in advance at Cavender’s and Catalena Hatters or $15 at the door.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Peter & The Starcatcher," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $20 adults/$17 students/senior/$10 children

Joey McGee, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Changes, Midnight Express and Thereon Early, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theatre, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Marcy Grace Band, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Justin Trevino and Amber Digby, 8 p.m., Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Highway 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Carson Jeffrey with JD Clayton, 8 p.m., 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Orion Burroughs, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.