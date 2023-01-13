Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 14

Though Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Texas A&M will host its 16th annual MLK Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 26. The breakfast, which is presented by MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee, will be held in the MSC Bethancourt Ballroom. Bernice A. King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., will serve as keynote speaker. Tickets: $25 for faculty, staff and B-CS community members and $15 for Texas A&M students. Visit the MSC box office in Rudder Tower or purchase tickets online.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Greater Houston Quarter Horse Association Show, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Thin Mint Sprint, 8 a.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Dr. in College Station.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 200 E. McAlpine St. in Navasota.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Malpass Brothers, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $50-65.

Tenfour with Abomination Zero, Velopod and Aletheia, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theatre, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Rhett Uhland & The Morning Shakes, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Mary-Charlotte Young, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.