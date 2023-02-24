Those age 55 and over are invited to put on their dancing shoes for the city of Bryan's St. Patrick's Day Dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the Brazos Center (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at the city of Bryan's Parks and Recreation Department (1309 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.) or at the door.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave., in Navasota.

Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Vision and Learning Connection Seminar, 10 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S. in College Station.

Book signing, 2 p.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. David Bowles will discuss his new book, "Comanche Trace."

ENTERTAINMENT

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

Girls Try Hockey for Free, 4-5 p.m., Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.

"A Girl's Weekend," 7 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

Jersey Tenors, 7 p.m., Hasskari Auditorium at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $60-$75 available at thebarnhillcenter.com

Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Freudian Slip Improv Show, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre Complex, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Jody Nix, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Tell Runyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

Rock the Local Scene, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"The Mousetrap," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

Cooper Mohrmann, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Canaan Bryce with the Ragtown Chiefs, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Grifters & Shills, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.