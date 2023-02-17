Texas A&M men's basketball games at Reed Arena is the place to be this winter with the Aggies sporting a 13-1 home record heading into their next-to-last home game against nationally ranked Tennessee at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Reed Arena attendance record is 14,036 for a game against Kentucky last season and that could be threatened Tuesday or in March 4 finale vs. Alabama. To purchase tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Second Saturdays Lake Walk Run Club, 8 a.m., 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Maxout East Texas Cheer and Dance, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Legends Event Center, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan.

Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX Rodeo, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave., in Navasota.

Mardi Gras Crawfish Boil, noon-7 p.m., Blackwater Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Harry Potter Party, 6-8 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets: $30.

ENTERTAINMENT

Brazos Blues Band, noon, Blackwater Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 2 and 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

"Vinegar Tom," 2 p.m., O'Donnell Auditorium, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5-10 at 979-830-4024.

Greg Day, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

HiFiBand,

Acappellooza, 6 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

"A Girl's Weekend," 7 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

Comedy, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Steve Trevino, 7 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

George Dearborne, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

"The Mousetrap," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

Red Iron Push with Abigail Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan. Tickets: $10-120.

Xavier Joseph, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Cash Byers, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.