Movies in the park return to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater with "The Wiz" on Sunday, Feb. 26. Bring blankets, chairs and picnic baskets and watch on a 32-foot inflatable, high-definition screen. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 7. Coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Alcohol and glass containers not allowed; food available for purchase. Free parking at Post Oak Mall. No pets. Information: 979-764-3486 or email parks@cstx.gov.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Second Saturdays Lake Walk Run Club, 8 a.m., 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Xtreme Team Roping, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave., in Navasota.

Legends of Aggieland, 1 p.m., Legends Event Center, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan. Texas A&M volleyball Hall of Famer and Olympian Stacy Sykora and head coach Jamie Morrison hold a free Q&A.

Brazos Spinners & Weavers, 1 p.m., Intersections TLC, 2216 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Card weaving. $7.50 donation.

ENTERTAINMENT

Red Watterson, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Dudley Ilse, TBD, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Sweet Valentine with Sweet Baby James, 7 p.m., Simon Theatre at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Galentine's Day, 7 p.m., Hershel's Bar, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

"The Mousetrap," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

Hayden Baker, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Kody West, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Hill Country Revival, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Travis Bolt, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.