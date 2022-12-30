Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 31

"The Mousetrap" had its world premiere on Oct. 6, 1952, and continues to be the world’s longest-running play. The Agatha Christie-inspired story comes to the Unity Theatre (300 Church St. in Brenham) for 12 shows between Feb. 9-26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $28 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased by calling 979-830-8358 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The box office email is Tickets@unitybrenham.org.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Community yoga, 8 a.m., 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Bryan

Come and Take it Barrel Race & Breakaway Roping, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo (South Arena), 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan (finals start at 10 a.m. Sunday).

Rocking Noon Year's Eve Party, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Children's Museum, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.

Noon Year's Eve, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station. Live D.J., lawn games, face painting, balloon artist. New Year's countdown at noon. Free.

Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Ends Sunday.

New Year's Eve Party, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

New Year's Eve Party, 8 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

New Year's Eve Bash, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. $450 per tee box for six people, unlimited play.

New Year's Eve Celebration, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. $10.

New Year's Eve Party, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

New Year's Eve Party, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., BCS Axe House, 3601 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $249 per lane for up to six people.

New Year's Eve Party, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Hershel's at the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

New Year's Eve Celebration, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Halo, 121 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky King, TBD, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Delvin Twitter and Rick Stearns, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ty Laramore, 7:30 p.m., Brazos County Expo (South Arena), 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Roger Creager: New Year's Eve Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Against the Grain, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Canteen Bar & Grill, Cavalry Court Hotel, 200 Century Court in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.