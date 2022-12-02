Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 3

The Downtown Stroll and Lighted Parade will be held Dec. 8 in Downtown Bryan. The parade, featuring floats, vehicles, fire engines and more, begins at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Bryan Avenue and heads south before turning onto 28th Street and back north on Main Street. Admission is free.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

11th annual St. Nick Fun Run, 8 a.m., St. Thomas Early Learning Center, 906 George Bush Dr. in College Station. Merry Mile, 5K and 10K. All runners receive long-sleeve T-shirt, food, drink and medal.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.

Birding 101, 8:30 a.m., Lick Creek Park Visitor Center, 13600 East Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Rio Brazos Audubon Society's monthly nature walk. Bring binoculars, water.

Walk with a Doc, 9-10 a.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 700 Scott & White Dr. in College Station.

Breakfast with Blue Santa, 9-11 a.m., College Station Police Department, 800 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station.

Holidays in the Rotunda, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Author Sharon Thayer signs free copies of her book, "The Story of Santa's Beard."

First Saturday Art Fair, 10-11 a.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan.

17th annual Spirit of Christmas Ice Show and Skate, 2-4 p.m., Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Dr. E. in College Station.

History AAR with Nicholas Moran, 2:30-5 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station.

Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Little Wonders at Lake Walk, 5-8 p.m., 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free professional photos with Santa Claus, free admission to Children's Museum, bounce house, face painting, slime making and more.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Woolsey & The Dancehall Kings, TBD, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

"Titanic The Musical," 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 11. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"The Day Before Christmas," 2 p.m., 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

Red Watterson, 3 p.m., Estuary Park, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

"Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol," 6 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station.

Nutcracker Ballet, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

Dan Whitaker, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Coney Island Christmas," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: Tickets@unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Charlie Hickman Band, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.