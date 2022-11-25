Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 26

The Grand Ol' Christmas Show takes place at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre (111 W. Main St.) in Brenham. The nostalgia variety show features top Texas musicians and entertainers and includes music, dancing, comedy and skits. Tickets: $60-$80 available at thebarnhillcenter.com or call 979-337-7240.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Through Sunday. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.
Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.
ENTERTAINMENT
Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Oliver Penn, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Teague Brothers, 10 p.m., 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.
EXHIBITS