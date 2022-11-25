Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 26

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $9 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.