Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 26

The Grand Ol' Christmas Show takes place at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre (111 W. Main St.) in Brenham. The nostalgia variety show features top Texas musicians and entertainers and includes music, dancing, comedy and skits. Tickets: $60-$80 available at thebarnhillcenter.com or call 979-337-7240.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. The festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Through Sunday. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.

Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

ENTERTAINMENT

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Teague Brothers, 10 p.m., 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $9 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 

