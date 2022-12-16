Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 17

Get ready all you Reese Witherspoon fans, "Legally Blond The Musical" is coming to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) on March 1-2 for a pair of 7:30 p.m. shows. Based on the beloved movie that starred Witherspoon, the musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. Visit opastickets.org/legally-blonde/ to purchase tickets or call 979-845-1234.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Farmers Market Christmas Extravaganza, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.

Deck the Stalls Fun Day and Open House, 9 a.m., Silver Horse Ranch, 4019 Golden Eagle in Bryan. 361-237-5968.

Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Santa's Cavalry Vacation, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.

The Killing of Hugo Krauss, 5:45 p.m., Camp Hearne, 12424 Camp Hearne Road, northwest of Hearne. Visitors gather at camp's barracks to hear story of WWII POW.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

ENTERTAINMENT

"I'll Be Home for Christmas," 3 and 7:30 p.m., Brazos Valley Troupe, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

"A Christmas Story," 6 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

"The Grand Ol' Christmas Show," 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

"Who's Holiday," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Adrienne Dobson stars in one-woman comedy. Tickets: theatrecompany.c

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Matt Castillo, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

"Coney Island Christmas," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. tickets@unitybrenham.org

Landon Dodd, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through today at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open from 1-4 p.m. today.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.