Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 10

The Theatre Company announced its 2023 season earlier this week, kicking off with "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," running Fridays-Sundays from Feb. 17-March 5. The Theatre Company is located at 3125 S. Texas Ave. Suite 500 in the Tejas Center. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 979-779-1302 or visit theatrecompany.com for tickets.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Second Saturdays Lake Walk Run Club, 8-9:30 a.m., 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Holiday market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Community yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Free.

Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Legends Event Center grand opening, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan. Free.

Southern Classic Youth Livestock Project Experience, noon, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

Christmas in the City, 1-5 p.m., 200 E. McAlpine in Navasota.

Winter Wonderland, 3-5 p.m., Travis Fields, 525 W. Carson St. in Bryan.

Santa's Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Wine & Wassail, 4-8 p.m., Voices for Children, 115 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets: $25 in advance; $35 at check-in.

Cold Moon Dinner, 5-10:30 p.m., Ronin Farm, 363 Creekside Dr. in Bryan.

Navasota Christmas parade, 6-8 p.m., 200 E. McAlpine in Downtown Navasota.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Free shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Titanic The Musical," 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 11. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

Brazos Valley Tuba Christmas, 5-6 p.m., 300 Cambridge Dr. in Bryan.

Chris Austin, Billy Hillman and Brian Lippman, Country Legends Tribute, 6-10 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

Charity Ball 2022, 7 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan. Presented by Junior League of Bryan-College Station.

Trent Walker, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

The Cameron Sacky Band, The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Jeremy Peyton, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., St ageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

"Coney Island Christmas," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: Tickets@unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.