"Ladies at the Alamo" comes to Blinn College's MRW Studio Theater at the W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center (600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham) from April 27-30. This hilarious play is filled with verbal battles, shocking revelations and battle scars that will be long in healing. Performances at 7 p.m. April 27-28 and 2 p.m. April 29-30. Tickets: $5-10.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 21st and N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Second Saturdays Run Club, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 West Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Whimsy and Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Texas Mead Fest, noon-7 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Crawfish night.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Oklahoma!" 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Red Watterson, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

James Garland, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.