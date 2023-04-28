The Brazos Valley Chorale and Texas A&M Century Singers and Women's Chorus perform "A Grand Night for Singing" at 4 p.m. May 7 at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan). Tickets: $20 adults, $5 for students, available at bvchorale.org/concerts or at the door.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

The Wall That Heals Aggieland, 12:01 a.m., Veterans Parkway in College Station. Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Through Sunday.

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Final Review, 9 a.m.-noon, Simpson Drill Field on Texas A&M campus.

Book sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

US Army Camel Experiment, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. americangimuseum.org or 979-650-0501.

BCS Spring Parade of Homes, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission: $10 adults. Information: 979-696-0272.

Free boxing class, 11 a.m.-noon, BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Marie Road in Bryan.

BrisketU Backyard Pitmaster class, noon-3 p.m., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Market on Main Street, noon-6 p.m., Downtown Bryan.

Backyard Bash, 5-8 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Pro Bull Riders Aggieland Classic, 8 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Ladies at the Alamo," 2 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5.

Texas A&M Women's Chorus spring concert, 3 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Johnny & Lise McNally, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Guns 4 Roses with SA Lights Journey Tribute, 6 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

"Rhinoceros," 7 p.m., Texas A&M College of Liberal Arts and Humanities Building, 349 Spence St. in College Station. Admission: $5.

Texas A&M Century Singers spring concert, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Texas A&M Orchestras spring concert, 7 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Rock the Stafford, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Elijah Zamora, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

Brazos Valley All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Landon Dodd & The Dancehall Drifters, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

The Bad 455's, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 503 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.

Britt Lloyd, Ben Morris and Keith Davis, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, La Salle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

DJ Bear, 10 p.m., 3rd Floor, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through Saturday, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.