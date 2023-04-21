Gunhild Carling, Sweden's Queen of Swing, comes to Hasskari Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. May 27. Gunhild features great swing jazz standards from the Speakeasy and Big Band eras, and some of her music sounds from traditional New Orleans jazz. Tickets: $75-$95 at thebarnhillcenter.com/events or 979-337-7240.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Household hazardous waste and computer collection event, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Texas A&M University Services Building, entrance on Harvey Road, next to Veterans Park in College Station.

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Gardening class with Lilly Cross, 9-11 a.m., Ronin Farm & Restaurant, 363 Creekside Drive in Bryan.

Goat yoga, 9-11 a.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Tacos + Tunes Spring Fundraiser, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The BEE Community nonprofit, 3829 Old College Road in Bryan.

Military Appreciation Field Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., First Baptist Church Bryan East Field, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. Free admission, parking and food.

Art Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., P.A. Smith Hotel, 111 Railroad St. in Navasota.

Tea party, 1-3 p.m., The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Admission: $35.

Artichoke Dance Company, 2-6 p.m., Aggie Park on Texas A&M campus (in case of rain will be held at Rudder Theatre). Free.

Silver Celebration: 25 years of George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 5-9 p.m., 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Fireworks at 8:50 p.m. Free.

Night of Magic hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley, 6-11 p.m., Legends Event Center, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan. Magician and entertainer Curt Miller.

Tie Dye Tee Party, 8 p.m., Pot Heads Plant Shop, 603 S. Sims Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Keenan Houchins, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Harmonia Stellarum Houston, 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan. Performing Monteverdi's "Madrigals of War and Love." Free.

"One Night in Memphis," 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $75-95 at 979-337-7240 or thebarnhillcenter.com/events.

Echosmith and Montclair, 7 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. Tickets: $40-65.

"Rhinoceros," 7 p.m., Blinn College Student Center Theatre, 2423 Blinn Blvd. in Bryan. Admission: $5.

Samuel Paul Brown Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

Learn to Swim and Deftunes, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Cash Byers, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Amber Digby, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Austin Meade, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

The Juice, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.