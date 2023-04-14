Kellyanne Conway, 2016 presidential campaign manager for Donald Trump, will speak at the Rudder Forum on the Texas A&M campus (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets for the event, sponsored by the Texas A&M Young Americans for Freedom, are free to the public and can be reserved at tamuyaf.org.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Second Saturdays Run Club, 8 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Percussion & Winds Championships, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station.

Aggie Mom Boutique, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethancourt Ballroom at Memorial Student Center, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Film Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan. Free.

Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Stunt Show Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Wheelie Wizard shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. theranchhd.com.

Community Impact Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Pkwy. in Bryan. Hosted by Bryan Church of Christ.

Free 3D printing class, 2-3 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

State Mariachi Invitational, 3:45 p.m., Bryan Performing Arts Center in Stephen F. Austin Middle School, 800 S. Coulter Drive in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Oklahoma!" 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Greg Day, 3 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Texas A&M Singing Cadets, 7 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Comedian Lee Cross, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

D & The Situation, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

Carvin Jones, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

The Great American Boxcar Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Jason Roberts, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Dale Mae, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Hayden Haddock, 8:30 p.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Starlight Music Series, gates open at 6 p.m., David Hanscheck and the Hail Mary Band at 7:30.

Logan McCune, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cooper Wade, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.