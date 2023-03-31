April's Exploring History Luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. April 19 at the Larry J. Ringer Public Library (1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in College Station) and will feature a lecture on "Washington on the Brazos" by Chandler Wahrmund, a Fanthorp Inn interpreter who will describe the site’s history and how Texas became Texas. Attendance is free, but lunch is $7 per person. Reservations are required by April 14 at parks@cstx.gov or by calling 979-764-3486.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Run for the House 5K Run/2K Walk, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. $20 registration. Check-in at 7:30 a.m.

Brazos Valley Success Conference, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Central Church, 1991 F.M. 158 in College Station. Free to families with children with disabilities.

Yoga, 8 a.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m., 21st and N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

District 9 4-H and Youth Development horse judging, 8:30 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Birding 101, 8:30 a.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Blue Bunny breakfast and egg hunt, 9-11 a.m., Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William J. Bryan Pkwy. in Bryan. Free.

Annual Easter Celebration, 9:30 a.m.-noon, George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Free.

Pink & Blue Spring Review, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., P.A. Smith Hotel, 111 Railroad St. in Navasota. Children's fashion show. Tickets can be purchased by calling 936-237-6484 or clicking bit.ly/3xIl9VN

Lone Star Super Fest, 11 a.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan and Ice House on Main, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan and The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $10.

Doll Tea Party, 11 a.m.-noon, Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Bryan. Tickets: $25 per child includes lunch.

Paw Print Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., College Hills Elementary, 1101 Williams St. in College Station. $10.

Spring Fling, noon-9 p.m., KinderHill Brew Lab, 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.

Blinn College student voice recital, 2 p.m., 800 College Ave. in Brenham.

Starlight Affair, 6-11 p.m., Traditions Club, 3131 Club Drive in Bryan. Benefitting Ronald McDonald Charities of Central Texas.

Dancing for the Health of It, "A Night at the USO," 6-midnight, Hilton College Station, 801 University Drive E. Tickets: $75 individual/$750 table.

Mystery Dinner Theater, 7 p.m., Billy's Grille & Bar, 100 Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Oklahoma!" 2 and 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Kyle Mathis, 3 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Southern Raised, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Yankee Tavern," 8 p.m., Unity Theater, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: 979-830-8358 or email Tickets@UnityBrenham.org.

Tommy Hooker, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Linus, Hindsight, Three:33 and Xebiallian Triangle, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Good Looks and Kerosene Pipedreams, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through Sunday. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.